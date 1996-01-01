Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: OT - The Rich get Richer (Oregon Duck Info - You Have Been Warn)

    ZagDad84
    Dec 2014
    Default OT - The Rich get Richer (Oregon Duck Info - You Have Been Warn)

    From ESPN:

    Taylor Mikesell eligible to play this season for Oregon Ducks
    Graham Hays
    ESPN.com

    Former Big Ten Freshman of the Year Taylor Mikesell is eligible to play for Oregon during the 2020-21 season, the school said Wednesday.

    A transfer out of Maryland, the 5-foot-11 guard provides an immediate infusion of experience for the reigning Pac-12 basketball champions. Oregon was ranked No. 2 in the AP Top 25 when the coronavirus shut down the most recent season, but it subsequently saw starters Ruthy Hebard, Sabrina Ionescu and Satou Sabally selected in the first round of the WNBA draft.

    The NCAA granted Mikesell's waiver request for immediate eligibility. She has two remaining years of eligibility.

    Mikesell received all-conference recognition in each of her two seasons at Maryland, including first-team honors as a freshman when she averaged 13.4 points and 3.3 assists per game. Playing slightly fewer minutes this season, she averaged 11.2 points and 2.3 assists per game and received all-conference honorable mention.

    But it's from the 3-point line that Mikesell sets herself apart. She made 185 3-pointers in her first two seasons, including a Maryland single-season record 95 as a freshman. She tied for 12th nationally in 3-pointers made this past season, while also ranking among the 25 most accurate 3-point shooters in Division I at 42.5 percent.
    Article Link: https://www.espn.com/womens-college-...n-oregon-ducks

    Seems to me to be a little more uneven application of the waiver rule to me by the NCAA. Hopefully we can get this whole waiver process eliminated next year.

    To put this in perspective, our fabulous KC made 122 3-pointers in her three years at Gonzaga while Mikesell made 185 3-pointers in 2-years at Maryland at a average make rate of 42.5%. Combine this with 5 freshman players coming into the Duck program all ranked in the top 22 of the ESPN Hoopgurlz rankings.

    Watch out for the Ducks this season if we have a season.

    ZagDad
    TerpZag
    Feb 2007
    Issaquah, WA
    So what was Taylor Mikesell's rationale for her waiver request? I must have missed something
    since I have yet to see any reason for her waiver request articulated by her or anybody else for that
    matter...
