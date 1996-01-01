Thread: OT - The Rich get Richer (Oregon Duck Info - You Have Been Warn)

Taylor Mikesell eligible to play this season for Oregon Ducks

Graham HaysESPN.comFormer Big Ten Freshman of the Year Taylor Mikesell is eligible to play for Oregon during the 2020-21 season, the school said Wednesday.A transfer out of Maryland, the 5-foot-11 guard provides an immediate infusion of experience for the reigning Pac-12 basketball champions. Oregon was ranked No. 2 in the AP Top 25 when the coronavirus shut down the most recent season, but it subsequently saw starters Ruthy Hebard, Sabrina Ionescu and Satou Sabally selected in the first round of the WNBA draft.The NCAA granted Mikesell's waiver request for immediate eligibility. She has two remaining years of eligibility.Mikesell received all-conference recognition in each of her two seasons at Maryland, including first-team honors as a freshman when she averaged 13.4 points and 3.3 assists per game. Playing slightly fewer minutes this season, she averaged 11.2 points and 2.3 assists per game and received all-conference honorable mention.But it's from the 3-point line that Mikesell sets herself apart. She made 185 3-pointers in her first two seasons, including a Maryland single-season record 95 as a freshman. She tied for 12th nationally in 3-pointers made this past season, while also ranking among the 25 most accurate 3-point shooters in Division I at 42.5 percent.