-
Greg Foster, Jr.
Greg transferred in the summer of 2019. The fans at St. Joseph's had to endure the 2019-20 season while Greg rode the mandatory pine -- the Hawks finished last season 6-26. But head coach Billy Lange is looking forward to working with a lot of new faces this year, including Greg's: "Foster can play both guard spots and is best known for his vision as a passer. He played 20 minutes in one game as a freshman against North Dakota State and finished with five assists. Hes the main newcomer to watch in terms of expected impact due to his combination of passing and high-level athleticism."
https://www.inquirer.com/college-spo...-20200722.html
SLOZag
"Kids come here to better their own lives, not ours. If you take a players failures as a personal affront
. check yourself." - Chick-Stratino'sUrDaddy
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules