Greg transferred in the summer of 2019. The fans at St. Joseph's had to endure the 2019-20 season while Greg rode the mandatory pine -- the Hawks finished last season 6-26. But head coach Billy Lange is looking forward to working with a lot of new faces this year, including Greg's: "Foster can play both guard spots and is best known for his vision as a passer. He played 20 minutes in one game as a freshman against North Dakota State and finished with five assists. Hes the main newcomer to watch in terms of expected impact due to his combination of passing and high-level athleticism."

