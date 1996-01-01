Winners and Losers of Women's College Basketball's Transfer Season

Graham HaysESPN.comIt's getting difficult to win a championship in women's college basketball without a little help from transfers. Whether South Carolina's Kaela Davis and Allisha Gray in 2017, Notre Dame's Jessica Shepard in 2018 or Baylor's Chloe Jackson in 2019, fresh starts turned into titles.The coronavirus pandemic halted that streak when it wiped out the 2020 NCAA tournament. But a day before the Final Four would have started, Destiny Slocum announced she was leaving Oregon State and entering the transfer portal. And so began a new championship race.We don't know exactly what the 2020-21 season will look like. We aren't entirely sure it will begin on time in November. But whether graduate transfers who are eligible immediately or players who will have to sit out in anticipation of the 2021-22 season, players and programs have been busy plotting new futures through the transfer portal.Who were the winners and losers during the heart of the transfer season?