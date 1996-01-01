-
actual live women's basketball today
I don't watch a lot of WNBA, but it's been so long since I've seen anything. Caught the tail end of Seattle-New York and watched most of LA-Phoenix. Chicago not playing today.
Seattle has a really deep bench now. 2 starters from last year have gone back to being reserves because of injured players coming back, and they have a young big from Australia who looks promising. NY is extremely young and just not very talented overall (somewhere, a certain Zag fan will probably be happy that Ionescu went 4-17 from the floor and 0-8 behind the arc in her debut).
LA-Pho was a good game for a half...then LA ran away and the Merc pretty much quit trying. Griner should be the most dominant player in the league, but she has no heart.
I know it's not Zags related, but there has been a dearth of live sports and I'm tired of hearing about covid.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules