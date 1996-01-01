Baseball Alums Gonzales, Bailey Make MLB Opening Day Rosters

, an MLB veteran in his sixth season, has been tabbed as the Mariners Opening Day starter, coincidentally facing Bailey's Astros at 6:10 p.m. PT on Friday., who pitched for the Zags most recently in 2016, has ascended through the minors after being selected in the sixth round by the Oakland Athletics in 2016. He is one of 15 pitchers on the Astros Opening Day roster.Gonzales, a starting pitcher and infielder for the Zags from 2011 to 2013, earned the West Coast Conference Player of the Year, Pitcher of the Year, and Freshman of the Year awards while at GU. Gonzales also was chosen as an All-American and named the John Olerud Award winner for 2013. The Cardinals selected him with the 19th overall pick in the first round of the June 2013 MLB draft. While at Gonzaga, Gonzales went 26-7 with a 2.34 ERA on the mound. In 2013, he went 7-3 with a 2.80 ERA while hitting .311 and bringing in 26 RBIs. He made his MLB debut in 2014, and was traded to the Mariners in 2017. He boasts a 34-25 MLB win-loss record, with a 4.25 ERA and 356 strikeouts.Bailey was selected in the sixth round and 172nd overall by the Oakland Athletics in 2016 MLB Draft. He had a career year in 2016, going 10-3 with a 2.42 ERA. The Broomfield, Colo., native struck out 125 batters, the third-most in a single season in program history. During a West Coast Conference Championships game against BYU, he fanned 17 batters, the most by a Bulldog since the early 1990s. He also earned big wins when Gonzaga beat No. 7 TCU and began both the WCC Championships and NCAA Regionals with a victory.