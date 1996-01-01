Men's Golf Earns Presidents Special Recognition
Zags receive honor for fourth time in program history
NORMAN, Okla. The Gonzaga men's golf team was named a Golf Coaches Association of America All-Academic Team Thursday.
The Bulldogs were among 142 programs across the NCAA Div. I level to receive the honor. GU was one of only 56 Div. I programs to earn President's Special Recognition status for having team GPAs of 3.5 or better. It's the fourth time in program history that Gonzaga earned President's Special Recognition status (2010, 2016 and 2018). The Bulldogs were the only program from the West Coast Conference to earn President's Special Recognition status.
To be eligible for GCAA All-Academic Team honors a college or university must submit the GPAs for each player on its official squad list for the academic year. Teams with a GPA between 3.0 and 3.5 were named All-Academic.
Kentucky (Division I), Maryville (Division II), Swarthmore (Division III), Wayland Baptist (NAIA), Northeast Mississippi (NJCAA Division I), South Mountain (NJCAA Division II) were all named Academic National Champions for finishing with the top GPA in their respective divisions.
Kentucky finished with the top overall GPA in all divisions, finishing the 2019-20 season with a 3.89 team GPA.