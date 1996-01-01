Men's Golf Earns Presidents Special Recognition

To be eligible for GCAA All-Academic Team honors a college or university must submit the GPAs for each player on its official squad list for the academic year. Teams with a GPA between 3.0 and 3.5 were named All-Academic.Kentucky (Division I), Maryville (Division II), Swarthmore (Division III), Wayland Baptist (NAIA), Northeast Mississippi (NJCAA Division I), South Mountain (NJCAA Division II) were all named Academic National Champions for finishing with the top GPA in their respective divisions.Kentucky finished with the top overall GPA in all divisions, finishing the 2019-20 season with a 3.89 team GPA.