Thread: Anton Watson

  Today, 01:16 PM
    White lightning
    Default Anton Watson

    If this has already been posted please remove.

    https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...mp-content=amp

    I love what he mentioned about Oumar.

  Today, 01:57 PM
    TexasZagFan
    Default

    Great article, adding to my anticipation for the upcoming season.
  Today, 03:59 PM
    jsnider
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    Great article, adding to my anticipation for the upcoming season.
    We are still golden if Kispert and Ayayi return. The suspense and uncertainty are killing me.
  Today, 04:50 PM
    TexasZagFan
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jsnider View Post
    We are still golden if Kispert and Ayayi return. The suspense and uncertainty are killing me.
    I certainly hope not...your cause of death would undoubtedly be entered as "covid related".
  Today, 05:55 PM
    MyZags
    Default

    Remember his game against that small Detroit school? The Zags in general overmanned them. But sloppy play, especially amongst freshman players that are still learning the system could have set in. Really enjoyed seeing him start out with all cylinders firing. Then...I think the shoulder started having issues.

    Glad to hear the rehab is going well. Can’t wait to see Watson 2.0 in action!
  Today, 07:02 PM
    ZagaZags
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    I certainly hope not...your cause of death would undoubtedly be entered as "covid related".
