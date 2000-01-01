I just got this notice from the Alumni Office:

Dear Zag Alumni,

It is with much sadness that we announce the postponement of your reunion, originally scheduled for October 16  18, 2020. However, please mark your calendars for our new date of October 15  17, 2021! We look forward to an enthusiastic reunion weekend, as well invite back to campus the Anniversary Classes of 1980/81, 1990/91, 1995/96, 2000/01, 2005/06, 2010/11, and 2015/16.

As we await this new date, well also be announcing fun opportunities to connect with your classmates virtually in the months ahead.