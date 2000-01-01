-
Alumni Reunions Officially Postponed this Year
I just got this notice from the Alumni Office:
Dear Zag Alumni,
It is with much sadness that we announce the postponement of your reunion, originally scheduled for October 16 18, 2020. However, please mark your calendars for our new date of October 15 17, 2021! We look forward to an enthusiastic reunion weekend, as well invite back to campus the Anniversary Classes of 1980/81, 1990/91, 1995/96, 2000/01, 2005/06, 2010/11, and 2015/16.
As we await this new date, well also be announcing fun opportunities to connect with your classmates virtually in the months ahead.
'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay
small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
________________________________
Foo
Time
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules