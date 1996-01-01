-
Norlander/Parrish podcast - almost all about the Zags
https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/cbs...etball-podcast
Almost the entire show is about Gonzaga. Some scoop on Petrusev's somewhat sleazy agent who implied that Gonzaga doesn't prep its players well for the pros. Both guys rip the agent to shreds. Both guys feel GU is still a title favorite and feel Timme is going to be a better player and prospect than Petrusev. Norlander feels Kispert and Joel A. will be back. Norlander also confirmed that Petrusev made this decision without telling a single staff member. A total left curve. Parrish spoke with the staff yesterday, and they are not the least bit worried about losing Petrusev. They are still very high on this team. They say Ballo is a total stud. Surprised they didn't talk more about the guards and wings. Again, that is going to be the underrated aspect of this team. Few has never had a PG like Suggs before. He isn't just a 5 star, but the #6 guy in his class and the 2nd rated PG. He's got way more weapons to work with that Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules