Mods, feel free to move as needed. If you have T-Mobile you can get a free one year subscription to The Athletic (it will auto renew so make sure to cancel if you don’t want to continue). You have to use the T-Mobile Tuesday app to redeem and must do it by Aug 4. I keep hearing great things about the writing in the Athletic, including their Zags coverage and subscribes yesterday. Been reading some good articles!
As an aside, you can also get free MLB.tv for the season by following as above. Great for us cord cutters who want to punish ourselves and watch the M’s, but you need a VPN if in their broadcast area. Hope this is helpful for some.
