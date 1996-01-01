Thread: Why is it so ridiculously difficult to post a photo on this site?

Why is it so ridiculously difficult to post a photo on this site?
Hello fellow Zag fans,
I've always wanted to post photos to messages on this site but I cannot for the life of me figure out how. I've tried to use the Methods in ZagNative's thread from back in 2008 but to no avail. I thought I'd create a new thread in case things have changed since 12 years ago. That is a long time.
Can someone who posts photos regularly share how this is supposed to be done?
"You miss 100% of the shots you don't take."
-Zach Norvell Jr.