Thread: Why is it so ridiculously difficult to post a photo on this site?

    Default Why is it so ridiculously difficult to post a photo on this site?

    Hello fellow Zag fans,

    I've always wanted to post photos to messages on this site but I cannot for the life of me figure out how. I've tried to use the Methods in ZagNative's thread from back in 2008 but to no avail. I thought I'd create a new thread in case things have changed since 12 years ago. That is a long time.

    Can someone who posts photos regularly share how this is supposed to be done?
    "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take."
    -Zach Norvell Jr.
    I upload the image to https://imgur.com/ which is free and you don't even need to create an account.

    After uploading, use the Get Share Links button


    And get the BB Code and paste it directly into your GUBoards post:
