Thread: Filip going pro

Eurohoops
@Eurohoopsnet
· 4m
Filip Petrusev reportedly joins Mega Bemax
https://eurohoops.net/en/aba/1082864...ns-mega-bemax/
Congrats!
Good luck!
Happy for him and glad he choose Gonzaga.
"You miss 100% of the shots you don't take."
-Zach Norvell Jr.
Thanks Filip! Hope he continues the trend of good pro big men
Congrats and good luck!
Bring back the OCC
Everyone wins. He will be on sports center many times. We keep bringing in the best young bigs in the world
Think Big. No think Bigger than that!
Best for both parties. Obvious decision for him with the uncertainty here and if there’s a season imo the Zags will be better with more minutes for Timme, Ballo, and Watson. Filip coming back to a reduced offensive role if there’s a season at all didn’t make a ton of sense for him.
Good for Filip...I hate to see him leave but he is also the player that the Zags are in the best position to replace.
Sorry to lose him, but given where he's at and the overall situation, I've got to say this seems to make a lot of sense. Best wishes to him!
I will thank God for the day and the moment I have. - Jimmy V
Thanks Filip for 2 great years. Congratulations to you and carry on the Zag tradition. Wish you would have stayed but completely understand your decision. You could have been a part of history this year had you stayed and if we play but you will cheer the Zags on from Europe.
Kind of what I expected on Filip and I hope he has a great career. With the unknowns in the US, even though I expect there to be a CBB season, it makes sense. Great opportunity for our current bigs to step up and take control. Will open up more minutes for Ballo and potentially even Pavel. Guess that answers the question as to who starts between Timme and Watson...that answer should be both now.
https://twitter.com/MattNorlander/st...79762148139009
Seems like the staff found out he was leaving by seeing the press release and that he didn't tell them before it went out.
