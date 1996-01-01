Results 1 to 13 of 13

Thread: Filip going pro

  1. Today, 09:37 AM #1
    Zagdawg
    Zagdawg is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane Valley
    Posts
    8,489

    Default Filip going pro

    Eurohoops
    @Eurohoopsnet
    · 4m
    Filip Petrusev reportedly joins Mega Bemax

    https://eurohoops.net/en/aba/1082864...ns-mega-bemax/
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:40 AM #2
    strikenowhere
    strikenowhere is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    New Jersey
    Posts
    1,323

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Zagdawg View Post
    Eurohoops
    @Eurohoopsnet
    · 4m
    Filip Petrusev reportedly joins Mega Bemax

    https://eurohoops.net/en/aba/1082864...ns-mega-bemax/
    Good for him...the situation in the states is just too iffy right now anyway from a sports perspective; this way he can get paid & get playing time where the virus effects have been managed.

    Definitely opens up a lot of minutes for Timme, Watson, & Ballo.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:45 AM #3
    Zagceo's Avatar
    Zagceo
    Zagceo is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2013
    Posts
    7,184

    Default

    Congrats!

    Good luck!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 09:54 AM #4
    hockeyzag's Avatar
    hockeyzag
    hockeyzag is offline Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Jul 2007
    Location
    San Diego, CA
    Posts
    860

    Default

    Happy for him and glad he choose Gonzaga.
    "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take."
    -Zach Norvell Jr.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 09:57 AM #5
    phxfireflames's Avatar
    phxfireflames
    phxfireflames is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Glendale, CA
    Posts
    223

    Default

    Thanks Filip! Hope he continues the trend of good pro big men
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 10:00 AM #6
    gu03alum's Avatar
    gu03alum
    gu03alum is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Western Washington
    Posts
    16,425

    Default

    Congrats and good luck!
    Bring back the OCC
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 10:01 AM #7
    Vanzagger
    Vanzagger is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    1,612

    Default

    Everyone wins. He will be on sports center many times. We keep bringing in the best young bigs in the world
    Think Big. No think Bigger than that!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 10:03 AM #8
    zagfan08
    zagfan08 is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    627

    Default

    Best for both parties. Obvious decision for him with the uncertainty here and if there’s a season imo the Zags will be better with more minutes for Timme, Ballo, and Watson. Filip coming back to a reduced offensive role if there’s a season at all didn’t make a ton of sense for him.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 10:08 AM #9
    GuZag2012
    GuZag2012 is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Jul 2012
    Posts
    139

    Default

    Good for Filip...I hate to see him leave but he is also the player that the Zags are in the best position to replace.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Today, 10:32 AM #10
    webspinnre
    webspinnre is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Napa, CA
    Posts
    4,484

    Default

    Sorry to lose him, but given where he's at and the overall situation, I've got to say this seems to make a lot of sense. Best wishes to him!
    I will thank God for the day and the moment I have. - Jimmy V
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  11. Today, 10:36 AM #11
    jsnider
    jsnider is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Apr 2020
    Location
    Arcadia, Calif.
    Posts
    149

    Default

    Thanks Filip for 2 great years. Congratulations to you and carry on the Zag tradition. Wish you would have stayed but completely understand your decision. You could have been a part of history this year had you stayed and if we play but you will cheer the Zags on from Europe.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  12. Today, 10:42 AM #12
    Mr Vulture
    Mr Vulture is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    May 2008
    Posts
    1,854

    Default

    Kind of what I expected on Filip and I hope he has a great career. With the unknowns in the US, even though I expect there to be a CBB season, it makes sense. Great opportunity for our current bigs to step up and take control. Will open up more minutes for Ballo and potentially even Pavel. Guess that answers the question as to who starts between Timme and Watson...that answer should be both now.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  13. Today, 11:07 AM #13
    Blitzing-Zag
    Blitzing-Zag is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Posts
    217

    Default

    https://twitter.com/MattNorlander/st...79762148139009

    Seems like the staff found out he was leaving by seeing the press release and that he didn't tell them before it went out.
    Gonzaga Class of 2011!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules