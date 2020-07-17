Gonzaga University Reports First On-Campus Case of COVID-19

Posted: July 17, 2020 1:42 PMby Erin RobinsonSPOKANE, Wash.  The first on-campus case of COVID-19 has been reported at Gonzaga University.The university notified the campus community in an emergency notification email sent Friday afternoon.The person with COVID-19 was last physically present on campus on July 8. Those who were exposed have already been notified.The university did not clarify if the person was a staff member or student.