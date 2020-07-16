Thread: Stay or Go.........most influential players for the upcoming year...

https://collegebasketball.nbcsports....try-decisions/
I want all of our big 3 back. They are discussed in this article. Stay or GO>????
Best analysis of the three I’ve seen.
Kispert is easily the most obvious one to watch because of the leadership and shooting ability lost. I’ve seen his name popping up on a few mock drafts, so I guess it wouldn’t be a massive shock if he left, but easily the most painful. I just don’t see Ayayi leaving this year. He has the advantage of being a bit younger and getting the extra year of exp would be great for him.
As the article notes, Petrusev though could easily get lost in the lineup next year. Ballo is getting some crazy hype, and frankly, Timme seems like he’s got a way higher upside than petrusev. At the end of last year, he was getting more consistent on both the offensive and defensive ends. With his motor, I wouldn’t be shocked if he started getting the starting nod more and more throughout the year next year.
I like Petro, I think he is our best center and we are better with him. But if I was his financial advisor during Covid I'd advise him to take the money and play in Europe if they are likely to have a season. I'm not optimistic there will be an NCAA season, and without that he's not likely to be a high draft choice.