With the evolving nature of COVID-19 and the landscape of collegiate athletics changing almost daily, we are considering all scenarios for the upcoming basketball season. We wanted to reach out to you, our loyal season ticket holders, in light of the announcement from the West Coast Conference office of delaying the start of fall sports. As we continue to navigate and monitor the virus, we remain hopeful about winter sports, the 2020-21 basketball season, and the opportunity to compete while providing a safe environment for our student-athletes, staff and fans.
Many factors that will ultimately impact the season are unclear at this time and with that we are holding off on the renewal of basketball season tickets for the time being. It is our promise to you to continue communicating as we have more information on what the upcoming season may look like. We are committed to ensuring you will have every opportunity to be a part of Gonzaga Basketball this year.
We are all very proud of Gonzaga Basketball and the wonderful student-athletes that represent what it means to be a Zag on the court, in the classroom, and in the community. As you know, the success of our program is directly attributable to the investment of our loyal season ticket holders. Regardless of what this season looks like, we hope you choose to continue to support our program and keep us nationally competitive. Now more than ever, we need your continued support!
Keeping you apprised of information related to season tickets and fan attendance for the upcoming season is a priority, and we will continue to provide updates in coming weeks. While we await further information and decisions from the WCC and NCAA, we will continue to work with University leadership and the Spokane Regional Health District, while following the guidelines of the State of Washington, to ensure the safety of our student-athletes, staff and fans.
Our staff continues to work from home, but is available to assist you via phone at 509-313-6000 and via email at tickets@gonzaga.edu
.
Sincerely,
Mike Roth
Gonzaga Director of Athletics