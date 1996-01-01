Thread: WCC Statement on Fall Competition

Latest news.
https://wccsports.com/news/2020/7/16...mpetition.aspx
The men’s and women’s basketball competition seasons, scheduled to begin Nov. 10, are not impacted by this decision.
Latest news.
https://wccsports.com/news/2020/7/16...mpetition.aspx
The men’s and women’s basketball competition seasons, scheduled to begin Nov. 10, are not impacted by this decision.
WCC to delay participating in Fall Sports until Sept 24th. This not include basketball since basketball is a Winter Sports that begins usually sometime around Oct 15th. The article did mention that basketball starts Nov 10th so maybe the beginning of basketball practice has been delayed until Nov 10th.
Go Zags!!!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
November 10th is the first day that you can have a game per league rules.
Glimmer of hope.