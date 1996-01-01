-
Gonzaga student-athletes recognized for efforts in classroom
Three student-athletes represented Gonzaga men's basketball on the National Basketball Coaches' Association (NABC) Honors Court. Will Graves, Corey Kispert and Matthew Lang all received the academic honor. Kispert earned the recognition for the second straight year.
