Thread: The Starting 5: Will it include Watson? Or Timme?

Assume we have a season on same basis (please dear God, please). There seems to be a difference of opinion on the board about who will start. The consensus picks: Suggs, Kispert, Staying, Petrusev. Some have suggested Timme will start in the fifth spot; others have said Watson. Setting aside the usual “it doesn’t matter who starts but who is in the game at the end” comments, what are the relative merits of each player starting (or coming in later)? (This is the kind of problem/challenge every team would love to have.)