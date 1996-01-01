Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: The Starting 5: Will it include Watson? Or Timme?

  1. Today, 07:01 AM #1
    tyra
    tyra is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    1,159

    Default The Starting 5: Will it include Watson? Or Timme?

    Assume we have a season on same basis (please dear God, please). There seems to be a difference of opinion on the board about who will start. The consensus picks: Suggs, Kispert, Staying, Petrusev. Some have suggested Timme will start in the fifth spot; others have said Watson. Setting aside the usual it doesnt matter who starts but who is in the game at the end comments, what are the relative merits of each player starting (or coming in later)? (This is the kind of problem/challenge every team would love to have.)
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:44 AM #2
    GoZags's Avatar
    GoZags
    GoZags is online now Super Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    University Place, WA (aka Chambers Bay)
    Posts
    5,045

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by tyra View Post
    Assume we have a season on same basis (please dear God, please). There seems to be a difference of opinion on the board about who will start. The consensus picks: Suggs, Kispert, Staying, Petrusev. Some have suggested Timme will start in the fifth spot; others have said Watson. Setting aside the usual “it doesn’t matter who starts but who is in the game at the end” comments, what are the relative merits of each player starting (or coming in later)? (This is the kind of problem/challenge every team would love to have.)
    I'll go with Watson as the 5th starter ... he was starting before he went down and I think has the most upside. Also ... thinking that "Staying" may be a "thought typo" for Ayayi in your post, tyra.

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules