The International Players no longer have to worry about the policy proposal re: having to take a class in person to retain their student visas. Per the Washington Post:
Hopefully that removes at least one (1) of the impediments to getting our remaining International Athletes on campus.The Trump administration is dropping a much-criticized plan to require international college students to leave the United States unless they are enrolled in the fall term in at least one face-to-face class, according to federal court records.
Article Link: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/tr...?ocid=msedgntp
Thanks to RenoZag for posting the heads-up on the Mbb side.
ZagDad