Gonzaga Womens Basketball Owes Amped-Up Recruiting to Blooming Culture

UPDATED: Mon., July 13, 2020By Connor GilbertThe Spokesman-ReviewWhen all is said and done, theres one thing Gonzaga womens basketball coach Lisa Fortier will admit that she and her staff arent good at when it comes to selling the program to recruits.Were not good at smoke and mirrors, she said. You kind of just get what you get. Our staff is genuine, and I think that actually thats not by design. Its just how we are.But when a program has done what the Zags have done in Fortiers six-year tenure, theres not much need for fibbing.Since taking over after Kelly Graves departure for Oregon in 2014, Fortier has led GU to a WCC regular season crown and tournament appearance in every year but one  to go with two top-15 finishes in the AP poll over the last two seasons. A byproduct of that success  and particularly the heightened notoriety of the last two years  has been a pattern of recruiting classes that continue to make strides on a yearly basis.Kelly did things in the tournament that no one did before with this program, said Elle Tinkle, who played for both Graves and Fortier from 2012-2017. But Lisa has also done things there that no one else has done.In the past, much of GUs impact recruiting was fairly local  the Zags top five all-time scorers (Heather Bowman, Courtney Vandersloot, Tammy Tibbles, Jessica Malone and Ivy Safranski) all hail from Washington or Oregon. But as of late, it would appear that more recruits with national visibility are taking notice.Fortiers staff has had a particularly productive offseason so far, filling out their 2021 class with four oral commits, all highly-touted prospects in Esther Little, Payton Muma, Calli Stokes and Bree Salenbien.