Santangelo initially postponed Hoopfest until the last weekend of August, the first time they've ever done that in 31 years. The hope was that the COVID-19 infection numbers, which had begun to level off when that decision was made, would stay that way. They did not."Every competitor has felt that moment during a game when the momentum shifts, sometimes in your favor and sometimes against you," a release from Santangelo said. "Sometimes you have control and sometimes it is outside of your control, but every game has its own unique momentum. If 2020 were a game, it certainly brought its very own kind of momentum."