Northwest Athletic Conference Postpones Fall and Winter Sports to Spring

UPDATED: Thu., July 9, 2020By Ryan Collingwood(509) 459-5473The Northwest Athletic Conference  an association of junior colleges in Washington, North Idaho, Oregon and British Columbia  announced Thursday that it will push most fall and winter sports to the spring semester due to coronavirus concerns.Thirty-six member schools comprise the NWAC, including Community Colleges of Spokane and North Idaho College.Golf and cross country will continue this fall due to the socially distant nature of the sports.Most of the Sasquatch and Cardinals rosters feature Eastern Washington and North Idaho high school products.We have been thoughtful, comprehensive, flexible, and listened to our constituents. It is time to move forward, NWAC executive director Marco Azurdia said. The plan pushed the conversations with our member college administrators thus leading to the Executive Boards decision.We have said from the beginning that flexibility, creativity, adaptability, and patience are essential to the success of our return to play.