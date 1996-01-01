-
Theres certainly enough frustration being vented with some long time stalwarts of this board from its best days moving on. Id like to take a moment to thank everyone who has posted some really insightful, amusing, and generally enthusiastic posts about Gonzaga Basketball and the larger GU community over the course of the life of this board. The Zags have been my favorite team in sports since growing up in Coeur dAlene, Idaho in the 90s. I found an earlier iteration of this board, and enjoyed dreaming about how well current and future Zags might do under the amazing leadership structure that was put in place by students, alumni, faculty, administration, players, and coaches. Theres a lot of layers which have been the recipe for a brilliant success story of a formerly little known Jesuit university in Spokane. This board has been lucky to have had so many amazing people post, and it was awesome to see guys like Caldwell pick up the torch from previous insiders. I hope the new site somehow honors the legacy of BobZag in some way, but Im sure Ill wind up part of it whenever it arrives. I hope what comes next brings back the spirit of what this board has been when this board was at its best. Theres only upside to it continuing out best discussions. Thanks to everyone who made this board great for so long! To be continued...
