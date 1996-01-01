-
What happens if the season is cancelled??
I have been thinking about this a bit. If the season gets cancelled what next? Will the NCAA follow what it did at the end of last year and allow seniors another season? If so how will that affect this team?
This team has 15 players and 6 of those are seniors, all players wanting to get on the court. 14 of those players are on scholarship.
Next year they will add 5 more players, 4 freshmen and one transfer. All are to be on scholarship.
If the season is cancelled and all the seniors stay. Then the team will have a problem. 20 players would be on the team, 19 have been told they would be on scholarship. That is way to many players and not enough playing time.
So if this does happen does anyone know for sure, do the seniors get another year of scholarship? Would the incoming class and transfer still get there scholarship. How does that work since 15 are allowed.
If all players are still allowed to be on scholarship then some would have to be redshirted. Who would that be. Should the freshmen just be redshirted? But what if an incoming freshman is better than someone already on the team. Do you ask an existing player to take a redshirt? Also what happens if Anna and Lilly cant make it to the states this year?
Just something I have been thinking about to take my mind off everything else.
Thanks
