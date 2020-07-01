Thread: A brief goodbye

I would love to say it was a hard decision, but after the last year or so, and especially the last few months, it wasn't. As soon as it can be made effective I will no longer be a moderator, or much of anything else on this board. I will still post in the Foo... and honestly that will be about it. The veiled politics and negativity of this board has made it unreadable and unmanageable. Some folks on this board that will be more than happy to see me go... believe me... the vitriol one poster has sent me in PMs makes it quite clear. I will also note that Reno, Caldwell, and Hoopaholic have all done the same for variations of the same reasons in the last weeks and days. I cannot attest to whether they have intentions of posting going forward. To those that feel you had the right to run roughshod over the board... I guess you won in some sorts. Sadly, 90% of the posters that were here for over a decade and had great and interesting posts have all left. Best of luck... you may need it.
But I do part with a loving and heartfelt Go Zags! It may be the only thing that we all agree on.