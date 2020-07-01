-
2021 PG Frankie Collins
"2021 target Frankie Collins ... dropped some exciting news. The 6-foot-1-inch point guard, who plays for Compass Prep in Arizona, announced he was down to his final eight schools ... [Michigan,] New Mexico, Gonzaga, Vanderbilt, Auburn, Arizona State, USC, and Kansas. Frankie is ranked 58th nationally, the ninth-best PG, and No. 3 from Arizona, per the composite. 247 sports internally has Collins a little lower at 79th nationally, the tenth-best PG, and No. 5 in-state. ESPN ranks him at 41st nationally, seventh positionally, and third in-state while Rivals has him at 68th nationally and 12th positionally."
The article includes this mixtape: https://youtu.be/2G745H1KX9Y
https://gbmwolverine.com/2020/07/01/...overings-must/
