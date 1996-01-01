Thread: A Serious Discussion: Should this Entire Board Go Into a Time Out?

It should be considered. Absolutely. Someone with more experience than me needs to make that call.
This board is losing some of our best posters and moderators.
Caldwell is gone. ZagBlue may follow.
F1D walked away from moderator duties. LIZF and Reno may soon follow.
We, as a collective community of posters, have made their duties intolerable with our frequent griping, personal attacks against each other, and our needless criticism and speculation regarding the heart and motives of potential recruits. There is no joy on this board for them.
Should we just shut the whole board down for a few weeks to let our moderators take a much-needed break? I suggest that we simply prohibit all posting of any kind for the rest of the summer.
Negative speculation on recruits should be auto-timeout, ban. I don't think that should even be in question.
I am really unsure (and would like your opinion on it) about those threads that have people debating things, even when it touches on the political. There are precious few places where people even try to communicate with people they see as "the other side," I use myself as Exhibit A.
I am not all that bothered when it gets a little chippy. There should be a line. Which goes back to the moderators, who I think are being used by the SR. The SR makes quite a bit of money off views and to use volunteers for the job it has become is just flat using people. It may have been quaint back in the day, it's not now.
Which gets back to whether it needs to be shutdown. IF it does, it should (IMO) be a group consensus, by users, not imposed by the SR like a teacher/hall monitor. That is absurd and would drive me out immediately.
There is a line and we mostly police each other in the threads. But I still think there's some value in reading people argue. Arguing about issues made this country one of the best by having to reach a consensus, etc. But just like anywhere else in society there should be a line when argument crosses into abusive.
Unlike most, I think there's a benefit to having one of the last places on earth where a wide range of people discuss things, even when uncomfortable. I was basically just called a scardy cat afraid to take a peak out from under the bed (not directly, indirectly accused). That's fine. It doesn't "hurt" and I can at least consider "Am I overly protective?" I'm not, there are still so many unknowns. But I don't mind the challenge.
Honestly, in some ways I try to model the behavior of some of the mods, having gotten tough love on my own plenty of times. We also have a Zag admin that handles the same thing very well. They get challenged on their calls and I think they respond without defensiveness, and with thought. It's not a bad lesson for me, at least.
Good topic.
It should be considered. If it is, I hope it's from a group consensus. It shouldn't be imposed unless it's the mods and done for their own break, health, all that. I would respect that.
