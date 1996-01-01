Everyone is on campus now! Now what?
Mr Suggs finally arrived, so I'm assuming that everyone is on campus. The whole team. Is that right?
I'm wondering what they are doing? Is the gym open? How about the weight room? If not what are they doing? Are they playing street ball over at the park? God I used to love playing outdoors in the summers. Loved street ball. I'm also wondering if any of the GU grads are back in Spokane to work out with the Zags. That would be really cool. Are they playing over at John Stocktons gyms?
Who knows these things. Help!!!!! I'm hoping we can get some good positive news!! We could use that.
Thanks
Go Zags!!!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!