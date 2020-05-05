Entering 2020-21, Gonzaga (still) Has an Answer for Everything
by Christine M. Hopkins2 months ago
Resilient (and deep) Zags roll on
For the 2019-20 Gonzaga Bulldogs, the cancelation of the NCAA Tournament was just the second gut punch of the week. Three days before, theyd both entered and exited the WCC Tournament in the semifinal with an upset loss to Portland (though, admittedly, one that wasnt altogether unexpected against that team).
It was the first time since 2016 that the Zags hadnt reached the tournament final, which also marked the second year of their most recent two-year title-less streak until 2019 and 2020.
On one hand, increased parity in the WCC is an excellent sign for a conference thats been defined by Gonzagas success for the last decade-plus. On the other, Gonzaga knows it can do better and it maintains the tools to do just that going into 2020-21.