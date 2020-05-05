Entering 2020-21, Gonzaga (still) Has an Answer for Everything

by Christine M. Hopkins2 months agoFor the 2019-20 Gonzaga Bulldogs, the cancelation of the NCAA Tournament was just the second gut punch of the week. Three days before, theyd both entered and exited the WCC Tournament in the semifinal with an upset loss to Portland (though, admittedly, one that wasnt altogether unexpected against that team).It was the first time since 2016 that the Zags hadnt reached the tournament final, which also marked the second year of their most recent two-year title-less streak until 2019 and 2020.On one hand, increased parity in the WCC is an excellent sign for a conference thats been defined by Gonzagas success for the last decade-plus. On the other, Gonzaga knows it can do better  and it maintains the tools to do just that going into 2020-21.