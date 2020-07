Entering 2020-21, Gonzaga (still) Has an Answer for Everything

by Christine M. Hopkins2 months agoFor the 2019-20 Gonzaga Bulldogs, the cancelation of the NCAA Tournament was just the second gut punch of the week. Three days before, they’d both entered and exited the WCC Tournament in the semifinal with an upset loss to Portland (though, admittedly, one that wasn’t altogether unexpected against that team).It was the first time since 2016 that the Zags hadn’t reached the tournament final, which also marked the second year of their most recent two-year title-less streak until 2019 and 2020.On one hand, increased parity in the WCC is an excellent sign for a conference that’s been defined by Gonzaga’s success for the last decade-plus. On the other, Gonzaga knows it can do better — and it maintains the tools to do just that going into 2020-21.