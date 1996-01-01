Comparing the 2019-20 Seasons of the West Coast Conferences Many Twins

Who caused the most double trouble for opponents last yearand who could challenge that this fall?Jenn HatfieldJul 3Last February, the Loyola Marymount womens basketball team played San Francisco, Pepperdine, and Gonzaga in the span of two weeks in West Coast Conference (WCC) play. After that particular three-game stretch, itd be understandable if some of the Lions players booked appointments with an eye doctor, complaining of double vision.Thats because San Francisco and Pepperdine each have a set of twins on their rostersand Gonzaga has two sets. All four sets will return next year, and the conference will add more in Portland freshmen Jacksen and Tyler McCliment-Call and San Diego freshman Laura Erikstrup, whose twin Sydney will play at Arizona State.This is a special edition of my long-running series comparing players from the same family. Ive covered some big families before, but never twins and never so many players at once. Lets meet each of the returning pairs of twins before evaluating how they stack up. Then we can look at the newcomers in a conference that is quietly becoming the nations best for twins.