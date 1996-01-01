Comparing the 2019-20 Seasons of the West Coast Conferences Many Twins
Who caused the most double trouble for opponents last yearand who could challenge that this fall?
Jenn Hatfield
Jul 3
Last February, the Loyola Marymount womens basketball team played San Francisco, Pepperdine, and Gonzaga in the span of two weeks in West Coast Conference (WCC) play. After that particular three-game stretch, itd be understandable if some of the Lions players booked appointments with an eye doctor, complaining of double vision.
Thats because San Francisco and Pepperdine each have a set of twins on their rostersand Gonzaga has two sets. All four sets will return next year, and the conference will add more in Portland freshmen Jacksen and Tyler McCliment-Call and San Diego freshman Laura Erikstrup, whose twin Sydney will play at Arizona State.
This is a special edition of my long-running series comparing players from the same family. Ive covered some big families before, but never twins and never so many players at once. Lets meet each of the returning pairs of twins before evaluating how they stack up. Then we can look at the newcomers in a conference that is quietly becoming the nations best for twins.