The Ivy League Is Canceling Fall Sports, That Could Be Bad News For Everyone Else

Ryan Phillips 1 hr agoThe Ivy League is set to cancel all fall sports in a move that could reverberate nationwide.The conference won't entertain any sports competitions until after January 1. That obviously means several winter sports that begin during the fall will have shortened seasons on top of the fall sports disappearing for the year. That's an enormous move, and the Patriot League could be following closely behind.Ivy League schools don't rely on the money generated from sports as much as other schools do, so this may not directly lead to other conferences doing the same thing. That said, you can bet schools across the country will look at this as a sign things may wind up going this way nationally.Honestly, whatever happens needs to be agreed to nationally. You can't have the SEC playing fall sports while the Pac-12 waits a few months to open up. The NCAA needs to lead on this issue and, frankly, a decision has to be made soon. We're in July and college football is supposed to kick off in late August. There isn't much time left to formulate a plan.