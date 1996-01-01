HAKRO Merlins Crailsheim (BBL) agreed terms with 24-year old American forward Jeremy Jones (201-97kg-96, college: Gonzaga). He is the second import player in the roster as Canadian Trae Bell-Haynes signed here earlier.Jones played last season at Kapfenberg Bulls in Austrian BSL league. He managed to play in three leagues last year. The team played in three different competitions (!!!) that year, and Jones had a chance to explore basketball on different levels. In two Basketball Champions League games he recorded 9.0ppg, 5.5rpg, 5.5spg and 1.5bpg. He also played 23 games in BSL where he averaged 14.9ppg, 5.2rpg, 2.3apg and 1.0spg. Jones helped them to win the Supercup. Quite impressive season as he was named to Eurobasket.com All-Austrian League 2nd Team, All-Imports Team and League Player of the Week (2 times). And finally Jones contributed to 5 games in FIBA Europe Cup where he got 15.0ppg, 6.6rpg, 2.0apg and 1.4spg.Jones graduated from Gonzaga University in 2019 and it is his second season as a professional player.