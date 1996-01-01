-
Happy Independence Day
This Fourth of July feels like a series of crisply chilled Tanqueray & tonics, interrupted briefly by chili dogs smothered with shredded cheese.
Firecrackers have begun to punctuate an otherwise pleasant evening. Dusk has arrived, ushered in by a cool breeze from the west.
The dogs dont seem to mind the reports from the paper wrapped gunpowder, jolts that break the steady sound of falling water cascading over man made falls across the patio. They lay by my feet on the wood deck, snoring as they dream of table scraps and dog treats.
In a little while, a fire pit will add to the sights and smells of Independence Day 2020, the 244th commemoration of a wonderful cadre of rabble rousers telling the King of England to take his crumpets and stick them where the sun didnt shine. They were more eloquent in their sentiments than that of course but these are different times.
In a normal year, the annual fireworks display in my hometown would be visible from the highest point in my backyard, the glaring rockets and bursting bombs lighting the skyline in the distance. Launched from a casino hotel rooftop, the explosions of color and roars of artificial thunder typically cap a day spent with friends, family, and potluck picnics.
Food and drink are accessories to laughter, games, catching up with one another.
If only this were a normal year.

