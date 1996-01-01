-
High School BB Workouts Starting with Phase 3
My two youngest granddaughters under phase 3 rules are back at their HS with their coaches working in 10 player pods on skills and weight lifting...
I would assume the phase 3 rules would allow the universities to do the same... this time of the year skills and weights are their main agenda...
It seems that universities in large cities still stuck in phase 1 would have a disadvantage to universities that lets say are in states already open...
As a coach I think I would look at what options I had to get the team together to start bonding and working out together...
And yes to some of the folks on this board... its just MY OPINION... as ALL are allowed.
Stay Safe...
Go Zags!!
