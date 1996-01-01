Thread: A Doubtful 2020-2021 Season vs COVID19

Originally Posted by Bogozags Originally Posted by

The wife and I sat down a few minutes ago (even though she is a Michigan Grad, she only follows GU, except when they play Appalachian State) and were discussing how we could have a season.



California isn't going to allow sports at their universities until January 2021 so how will that effect GU, Portland and BYU?



With Arizona having a few cases of the COVID19 popping up now and again, UA said they may not have on-campus classes; subsequently no sports so how are we going to have a return match with them.



Then there is out game with TT in Phoenix and that probably isn't going to happen.



NYC probably isn't going to allow games either...



We won't have a game with USC in Portland.



Home games are going to be a nightmare, because how do we keep our players, staff, administration and their families virus free...we'd have to isolate all those people...how can the players go to classes and be guaranteed they won't come in contact with someone with the virus. The opposing teams will have the same problems to overcome.



Don't see how we can over come all these concerns and still have any kind of season!



Today, Florida has 10K more cases and the Mayor of Jacksonville Beach will keep the beach open for this holiday!!! South Dakota is going to have a massive party at Mr. Rushmore and the governor says "We will not social distance!"



It is just unlikely that a season will evolve out of this pandemic, because at present, there are no "Adults" supervising all these teenagers. The Lt. Gov of Texas basically calls Fauci at ignorant idiot. My governor (SC) won't mandate masks because he says it isn't enforceable. The golf courses where I play in Sun City Hilton Head, allows non-family member from the same household to ride in the same golf cart together so how do you social distance!!!



The AZ Governor is refuses to make wearing face coverings mandatory and the sheriff of one of the counties around Phoenix, says he won't enforce the Mayor's decision that EVERYONE in public wear face coverings.



Tell me this isn't crazy...so as I said we need an "adult in the room" and so far there isn't one who has stood up!



No, I don't believe we will have a season and just IF our star recruit doesn't show I understand why...



This is a crazy time in our lives where we have people are more concerned about their individual freedoms than the good of the country and our country will suffer from all this lack of leadership...



Too bad we can't roll the clock back to January...



So how are we going to spend our Thursday and Saturday evening and what about our discussions on this board?



Have a GREAT Birthday Weekend and Stay Safe!