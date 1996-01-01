Four Former Bulldogs Included on MLB Training Camp Rosters

All players in respective team pools are eligible to play in the 60-game MLB regular season schedule that is set to begin on July 23-24.Team workouts will begin on July 1 at each franchise's home facilities as well as at satellite sites nearby. Because there will not be minor league baseball this year, MLB teams will have an active 30-man roster for the first two weeks of the season. After two weeks, the roster will be pared to 28 for the next two weeks and then to 26 for the remainder of the regular season and postseason.All other players go on the available player pool taxi squad and will work out and stay ready at a separate site away from the Major League club. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, a 60-game schedule will be played this season.He had a career year in 2016, going 10-3 with a 2.42 ERA. The Broomfield, Colo., native struck out 125 batters, the third-most in a single season in program history. During a West Coast Conference Championships game against BYU, he fanned 17 batters, the most by a Bulldog since the early 1990s. He also earned big wins when Gonzaga beat No. 7 TCU and began both the WCC Championships and NCAA Regionals with a victory.The Cardinals selected him with the 19th overall pick in the first round of the June 2013 MLB draft. While at Gonzaga, Gonzales went 26-7 with a 2.34 ERA on the mound. In 2013, he went 7-3 with a 2.80 ERA while hitting .311 and bringing in 26 RBIs. He made his MLB debut in 2014, and was traded to the Mariners in 2017. He boasts a 34-25 MLB win-loss record, with a 4.25 ERA and 356 strikeouts.He tied the program record with 27 doubles during his senior season, which ranked in the top five in the country. Jones finished second on the team with a .332 batting average and third with a .509 slugging mark while leading the everyday starters in fielding at .992. The Kent, Wash., native also earned a spot on the CoSIDA Academic All-America Third Team and is a finalist for the Senior CLASS Award.Morgan struck out 138 batters as a junior, second-most in program history and third-most in the country after the West Coast Conference Championships. He twice fanned 15 batters in 2017 - one of only four pitchers in the nation with multiple 15-K games - and was four outs away from a perfect game, retiring the first 23 batters he faced and allowing just one hit in nine scoreless innings. In all, Morgan went 10-2 and ranks among GU's career top three in winning percentage (second; 21-5, .808) and strikeouts (third; 281). In addition to All-America honors, Morgan earned First Team All-WCC accolades. Following the season, he was drafted in the eighth round and 252nd overall to the Cleveland Indians.- The deadline for all clubs to submit their initial 60-man player pools ahead of the opening of summer camps this week was 4 p.m. Eastern on Sunday. Each club utilized its 60 spots in its own way, some maxing out the full 60, and some leaving room for flexibility down the line- According to MLB's Operating Manual, all players on a 40-man roster "that the Club anticipates participating" during the season will be part of the player pool, while the rest will be made up of non-40-man roster players under contract- No team will be allowed to exceed the limit of 60 players in its player pool at any time during camp or the regular season