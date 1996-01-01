What Happens When the Shoe Companies Can No Longer Afford to Sponsor College Sports?
Under Armour is backing out of a $280 million sponsorship deal with UCLA.
https://www.cbssports.com/college-fo...ting-benefits/
This is an interesting contract dispute. Im not sure how much marketing benefits would be required under the agreement. Needless to say, the shoe company doesnt believe that the benefit is strong enough to continue to pay UCLA to wear UA shoes and uniforms. I wonder if UCLAs lack of success on the court/field is the only consideration in play or if these monster deals are simply unsustainable in general.
"We have been paying for marketing benefits that we have not received for an extended time period," the company said in a statement. "The agreement allows us to terminate in such an event and we are exercising that right."
