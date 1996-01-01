Under Armour is backing out of a $280 million sponsorship deal with UCLA.

"We have been paying for marketing benefits that we have not received for an extended time period," the company said in a statement. "The agreement allows us to terminate in such an event and we are exercising that right."
This is an interesting contract dispute. Im not sure how much marketing benefits would be required under the agreement. Needless to say, the shoe company doesnt believe that the benefit is strong enough to continue to pay UCLA to wear UA shoes and uniforms. I wonder if UCLAs lack of success on the court/field is the only consideration in play or if these monster deals are simply unsustainable in general.