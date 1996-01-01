Thread: Roth, Zags plan for season of uncertainty

-
Roth, Zags plan for season of uncertainty
-
I know the first game (pre-season or exhibition, however you want to call it) is not until around November 1st. It would be at the Kennel against some cupcake school. But I'm already worried; 2020 MLB may be a no-go, and the 2020 college and pro football seasons are up in the air. Having fans or no fans makes no difference to me; I am not local to Spokane. I've never been inside the Kennel. I'm just hoping that come November, I can go to the WCC website, click on the right window, and see my boys. Wishful thinking. I'm hearing we are already pre-season #1 in the nation, and it would suck if we could not defend that.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules