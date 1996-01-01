-
Question about this forum
I have a few questions about this specific forum.
1. Why are covid-related discussions which also relate to college basketball and broader societal openings being moved here? I can see some folks not liking these threads in the basketball forum, but how do they relate to the stated topic of this forum?
2. Why was the most recent COVID-related thread, which of late had become largely a 2-person discussion between myself and MDABE80 closed? I understand that many people might not want to read it or controbute, though i wish they did, but they clearly weren't forced read it, and it already existed in an obscure corner of GU boards.
3. If that thread was closed due to something that I wrote in it, can the moderator/s who closed it please let me know which rules I violated, so that I don't violate them in the future?
Thanks!
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules