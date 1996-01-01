Thread: Back 2 Back? ;)

Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife Originally Posted by

I have been a fan since '99 so I am waiting for (1) and know that anything can happen, but am I the only one thinking about the insane possibility of the zags being back to back champs?



20-21

Suggs/Cook

Ayayi/Harris

Kispert/strawther/arlauskas

Timme/Watson

Petrusev/Ballo/Zacharov



Nova and Baylor seem to be close to us, and the three rosters I think are head and shoulders above the rest right now preseason.



21-22

Nembhard

Harris

Watson/Strawther

Timme/Banchero

Ballo/Zacharov



Add in Banchero or Chet, plus Sallis or Peyton Watson? That team would also be preseason top 3 i imagine..



A lot can happen, but we are in the middle of the Zags Golden Age