Thread: Back 2 Back? ;)

I have been a fan since '99 so I am waiting for (1) and know that anything can happen, but am I the only one thinking about the insane possibility of the zags being back to back champs?
20-21
Suggs/Cook
Ayayi/Harris
Kispert/strawther/arlauskas
Timme/Watson
Petrusev/Ballo/Zacharov
Nova and Baylor seem to be close to us, and the three rosters I think are head and shoulders above the rest right now preseason.
21-22
Nembhard
Harris
Watson/Strawther
Timme/Banchero
Ballo/Zacharov
Add in Banchero or Chet, plus Sallis or Peyton Watson? That team would also be preseason top 3 i imagine..
A lot can happen, but we are in the middle of the Zags Golden Age