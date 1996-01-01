Results 1 to 8 of 8

Thread: Back 2 Back? ;)

  Today, 11:21 AM #1
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    2,473

    Default Back 2 Back? ;)

    I have been a fan since '99 so I am waiting for (1) and know that anything can happen, but am I the only one thinking about the insane possibility of the zags being back to back champs?

    20-21
    Suggs/Cook
    Ayayi/Harris
    Kispert/strawther/arlauskas
    Timme/Watson
    Petrusev/Ballo/Zacharov

    Nova and Baylor seem to be close to us, and the three rosters I think are head and shoulders above the rest right now preseason.

    21-22
    Nembhard
    Harris
    Watson/Strawther
    Timme/Banchero
    Ballo/Zacharov

    Add in Banchero or Chet, plus Sallis or Peyton Watson? That team would also be preseason top 3 i imagine..

    A lot can happen, but we are in the middle of the Zags Golden Age
  Today, 11:24 AM #2
    Zag1203
    Zag1203 is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Apr 2020
    Posts
    108

    Default

    It's almost impossible to repeat in modern college basketball, but I would bet a lot of money that Gonzaga wins it's first national championship in the next 2 years
  Today, 11:28 AM #3
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    2,473

    Default

    It's almost impossible to repeat in modern college basketball, but I would bet a lot of money that Gonzaga wins it's first national championship in the next 2 years
    One of my greatest hopes in life is to celebrate a national championship in person with my dad. Would love to see it.
  Today, 11:38 AM #4
    Irish_eliZAG
    Irish_eliZAG
    Irish_eliZAG
    Join Date
    Aug 2018
    Location
    Ireland
    Posts
    78

    Default

    Lets start with winning the first one
    Probably the only Gonzaga fan in Ireland!
  Today, 12:10 PM #5
    jsnider
    jsnider is offline Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Apr 2020
    Location
    Arcadia, Calif.
    Posts
    125

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    I have been a fan since '99 so I am waiting for (1) and know that anything can happen, but am I the only one thinking about the insane possibility of the zags being back to back champs?

    20-21
    Suggs/Cook
    Ayayi/Harris
    Kispert/strawther/arlauskas
    Timme/Watson
    Petrusev/Ballo/Zacharov

    Nova and Baylor seem to be close to us, and the three rosters I think are head and shoulders above the rest right now preseason.

    21-22
    Nembhard
    Harris
    Watson/Strawther
    Timme/Banchero
    Ballo/Zacharov

    Add in Banchero or Chet, plus Sallis or Peyton Watson? That team would also be preseason top 3 i imagine..

    A lot can happen, but we are in the middle of the Zags Golden Age
    I truly think Ayayi could/will be with the Zags in 21-22. He wants to stay 2 more years, realizes he has many things to work on and is not a sure thing to leave after the upcoming season.
  Today, 12:11 PM #6
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    2,473

    Default

    I truly think Ayayi could/will be with the Zags in 21-22. He wants to stay 2 more years, realizes he has many things to work on and is not a sure thing to leave after the upcoming season.
    You think?? If that was the case... him and Nembhard would be lethal
  Today, 12:37 PM #7
    HenneZag
    HenneZag
    HenneZag
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, WA
    Posts
    1,300

    Default

    Let's not get ahead of ourselves now...but the possibility is there!
    America's Team!
  Today, 12:38 PM #8
    ZagsObserver
    ZagsObserver
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    2,047

    Default

    Are we playing basketball this year? Not to be a Negative Nellie, but I’m not sure how this is all going to play out. Seems like there is more risk now than when March Madness was cancelled. Even then, it was determined games couldn’t be played even absent fans.
