We are currently working with University leadership and the Spokane Regional Health District, while following the guidelines of the State of Washington, to ensure the safety of our student-athletes, staff and fans. We understand that the coronavirus has caused many unknowns, and we dont have answers to many questions at this time, but we are working on plans for the Fall and protocols to ensure a safe environment.For the 2020-21 season, there is no increase to season ticket prices. As our staff is currently working from home, our plan is to begin the renewal process in July. Should restrictions exist that result in anything from fewer games to a cancelled season, Gonzaga Athletics will have the following options available regarding your season ticket payment and any required contributions:Payments can be turned into a tax deductible donation to the womens basketball programReceive a refund for impacted gamesKeeping you apprised of information related to season tickets and fan attendance for the upcoming season is a priority, and we will continue to provide updates throughout the summer with the next communication coming no later than mid-July.