Originally Posted by 509er Originally Posted by

Kyle Smith has put together a pretty impressive recruiting class, especially by WSU standards. If C.J. Elleby comeS back they should be pretty good this year but I really seeing them being competitive the following year as this class matures and is coached up. I think their was bad blood between Few and Ernie/Moos but Chun/Smith is a good team at WSU. Id like to see a home and home plus 1 game at the Spokane Arena with tickets split 50-50.