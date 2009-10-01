For all we know, Omar Samhan may still be talking.In 2010, the brash senior big man had Villanova in the crosshairs as Saint Mary’s was locking up one of the biggest wins in its history. Samhan dropped in 32 points on 13-16 shooting to help upset the No. 2 Wildcats, and send the Gaels to their first Sweet 16 since 1959 (which, deserves an asterisk since that tournament had just a 23-team field).With self-deprecation and somewhat-faux-humility, Samhan questioned Jay Wright’s decision not to double team him after the game.“I get it,” he said. “I’m a slow white guy, and I’m overweight. So maybe you don’t respect me because I have good numbers. But after I kill you the first half, what are you waiting for. I don’t know what he wanted. Did he want me to have 40?”