Anyone with Info About How the Vets and the Tricky Trio are Looking/Interacting?
I recognize that with COVID, the voluntary practices will be less observable than ever, but does anyone have info (first hand or otherwise) about how things are looking? Who is on campus now? Who is most involved in the weight room?
Does everyone appear healthy? How are players matching up when they go one on one? Will there be a lake retreat this year? We all have expectations about this, but who are emerging as the more vocal teammates/leaders, and who are not? Who will be rooming with whom? With the new talent coming in, what wrinkles are being added to our offensive and defensive schemes? It's still early in the preseason, but this is the kind of stuff that I most enjoy hearing about during the summer. Any contributions over the next weeks in this regard would be greatly appreciated.
SLOZag
"Kids come here to better their own lives, not ours. If you take a players failures as a personal affront
. check yourself." - Chick-Stratino'sUrDaddy
