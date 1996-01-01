Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Legendary Bill Russell

    Zerogame's Avatar
    Zerogame
    Default Legendary Bill Russell



    Not Gonzaga related, it is bigger than that. IMO
    "Neck-ties are just maxi pads for your throat." - Ted Williams
    Zerogame's Avatar
    Zerogame
    Default

    Admin. please delete. The link to the story on Mr. Russell today didn't appear in my post.
    He was honored today in celebration of Juneteenth. He was the first African-American coach in any major sport.
    daskim
    Default

    A little anecdote about Bill Russell and Juneteenth.

    As some here may know if they play golf, the black community held a regional golf tournament at Indian Canyon G.C. to celebrate Juneteenth. Anyone could play, and the tournament got to be quite large during its heyday.

    I was on the driving range at the Canyon when the starter announced the Bill Russell was teeing off the first hole.

    I made my way to the first tee thinking it would be great to see Bill Russell, the L.A. Dodgers shortstop, teeing off for the tournament.

    What I saw instead was the legendary 6'11" left handed former Celtic great making the widest, longest and most powerful golf swing I ever saw.
