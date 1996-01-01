Thread: Legendary Bill Russell

Not Gonzaga related, it is bigger than that. IMO
He was honored today in celebration of Juneteenth. He was the first African-American coach in any major sport.
A little anecdote about Bill Russell and Juneteenth.
As some here may know if they play golf, the black community held a regional golf tournament at Indian Canyon G.C. to celebrate Juneteenth. Anyone could play, and the tournament got to be quite large during its heyday.
I was on the driving range at the Canyon when the starter announced the Bill Russell was teeing off the first hole.
I made my way to the first tee thinking it would be great to see Bill Russell, the L.A. Dodgers shortstop, teeing off for the tournament.
What I saw instead was the legendary 6'11" left handed former Celtic great making the widest, longest and most powerful golf swing I ever saw.