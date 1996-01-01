Hubo Limburg United (Euromillions League) signed 23-year old American guard Silas Melson (193-84kg-96, college: Gonzaga). He played most recently at Kouvot in Finnish Korisliiga. In 17 games he was third best scorer with impressive 20.8ppg and averaged 4.1rpg and 2.5apg in 2019-20 season. Melson also spent pre-season at Polpharma (EBL) in Polish league.He has played on three different continents (Europe, Asia and of course North America). Melson has played previously professionally in Greece, Israel (Beer Sheva) and Qatar (Al Ahli).The list of the past achievements is quite long as among others his college team won WCC Tournament for four years in a row ( between 2015 and 2018). Melson was also voted All-WCC Honorable Mention in 2018.He is a former Eurobasket Summer League player, which is considered top international summer league on the market.Melson attended Gonzaga University until 2018 and it will be his fourth season as a professional player.