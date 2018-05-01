Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Several groups want the NCAA to not hold championship events in Idaho due to a contro

    ZionZag
    Default Several groups want the NCAA to not hold championship events in Idaho due to a contro

    https://www.cbssports.com/college-ba...er-sports-law/
    willandi
    Spokane could host them!
    Hoping you have a sense of humor too!
    MDABE80
    NCAA contemplating another over reach due to social pressure from minorities . NCAA charter isn't aimed at nor it should be aimed at social causes. MOre causes will arrise. NCAA should not be used as leverage for these causes. NCAA loves the power though and probably is willing to step into anything and everything that will extend its grasp.
    mgadfly
    Actually, it has the principles of non-discrimination, so it is aimed at these issues.

    NCAA first took a social issue stand to allow men of color to participate.
    Then they had the gall to take a stand to allow women to participate.
    Then sexual orientation.
    Then gender identification.
    Then to protect Native American rights.
    Now this???

    I guess that's ... wrong?

    Shoot, if they were in Nazi Germany they probably would have advocated for Jewish people.
    TexasZagFan
    You were doing so well until your last sentence...



