Thread: Rest in Peace Christian Layman

Rest in Peace Christian Layman
If you've been in/around Gonzaga news coverage, or zag-centered FB posts, you are likely to be familiar with the name 'Christian Layman'. I woke up to to see this sad news this morning, after seeing Robert Sacre posting his condolences on Twitter.
I first encountered Christian on Facebook a few years back, when I kept seeing him comment on various Gonzaga posts, commenting about the zags being #1, or about him being the #1 fan. I thought he looked like a funny guy, so I sent him a friend request. From there, Christian started commenting on EVERY SINGLE GONZAGA POST I MADE, and started sending me links (DAILY) to random Gonzaga videos or stories! I was like...."What is going on?!" haha. I later found out that Christian was an incredible person, having of the most amazing attitudes in the world, even though he'd apparently dealt with some pretty significant health issues his entire life.
I didn't know Christian personally, and had never even met him, but my heart sank when I saw the news because Christian is just the type of person that you simply can't forget! A couple years back, he sent me a message and asked if I could send him some Gonzaga stuff. I put together a box of GU trinkets and whatnot, and mailed it to him, and a week later, I got a box from him. It contained HUNDREDS of newspaper clippings, among other things. He had also colored/drawn a picture for me, stating that 'Christian Layman was the #1 Zags Fan'. It put a huge smile on my face, and I actually have it displayed here in my Zags man cave here in Missouri.
Anyway, I just thought zag nation needed to hear about Christian's passing, because I truly believe he WAS the #1 Zags fan. Rest in peace buddy!! I will miss your incredible attitude and hardcore fandom.
