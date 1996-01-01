Baseball’s Lardner, Trogrlic-Iverson Sign with St. Louis Cardinals

, a native of Templeton, Calif., had a standout career for the Zags with a 16-11 record over his four seasons on the mound and is on track to finish his degree in Sport Management this summer. He compiled a 3.75 earned-run average and notched 212 career strikeouts in 249.2 innings pitched. He earned All-WCC Second Team honors as a sophomore in 2018 and Honorable Mention All-WCC as a junior in 2019.In a shortened senior season, Lardner was off to a solid start 33 strikeouts and a 2.55 ERA in 24.2 innings pitched. His best season came in 2018 when he pitched 100.2 innings in 16 starts and tallied 73 strikeouts with a 2.95 ERA., a native of Oakville, Ontario, Canada, pitched two seasons for the Zags after transferring from Central Arizona Community College. The senior is on track to finish his degree in Communication Studies this summer.During his two seasons in a Zag uniform, Iverson made 30 appearances with 11 starts. He had one save, four wins and struck out 61 in 89.0 innings pitched. Iverson pitched 21.1 innings in a shortened 2020 season, compiling 20 strikeouts with just three walks.