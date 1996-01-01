-
BYU IS HERE TO STAY
Brandon Averette transferred yesterday from Utah Valley to BYU. Grad transfer immediately eligible. Will be BYU's starting PG next year.
It is truly remarkable what Mark Pope has done already. IMO, he has shown me more in 1 and a half years than Rose showed me in about ten.
This coming year I will predict they will be a top 25 team once again, despite losing so much, and will be a tough beat for the Zags each time we play them. TONS of size. Good shooters. Good athleticism. All they needed was a pg.. and now they got a pargo-esque Brandon Averette. I like their squad alot.
Pope can really recruit.
Their roster:
Brandon Averette PG - 13 PPG last year at Utah Valley, former Okie State PG
Alex Barcello- Pg/SG- Arizona Transfer- 9ppg last year
Connor Harding 6'6-6 ppg last year
Wyatt Lowell-6'10 Shooter . Sat out last year from UTah Valley.. Can really shoot it
Matt Harms- 7'3 Purdue Transfer-- Stud
Richard Harward- Another big stud. 7'0 transfer from Utah Valley
Caleb Loehner- Stole from Utah. Stop 150 recruit.
Gavin Baxter-6'9 super athletic
Gideon George- very athletic 6'6 wing.. 15 points and 8 rebounds last year at juco.
Kolby Lee- Another Big dude. 6'9 averaged 7 ppg last year
Spencer Johnson- juco shooter. can light it up
Jesse Wade-- is like their 10th man. Apparently he is healthy now.
